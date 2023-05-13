The Boston Red Sox will look to Alex Verdugo for continued success at the plate when they square off against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 48 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

St. Louis is 10th in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

St. Louis has scored 177 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .329.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.485 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Matz (0-4) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

In seven starts this season, Matz has not yet earned a quality start.

Matz will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Tigers W 12-6 Home Steven Matz Alex Faedo 5/8/2023 Cubs W 3-1 Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman 5/9/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon 5/10/2023 Cubs L 10-4 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele 5/12/2023 Red Sox W 8-6 Away Adam Wainwright James Paxton 5/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Steven Matz Chris Sale 5/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Miles Mikolas Corey Kluber 5/15/2023 Brewers - Home Jack Flaherty Eric Lauer 5/16/2023 Brewers - Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Corbin Burnes 5/18/2023 Dodgers - Home Steven Matz Julio Urías

