Saturday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (22-17) and the St. Louis Cardinals (14-25) clashing at Fenway Park (on May 13) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will look to Chris Sale (3-2) against the Cardinals and Steven Matz (0-4).

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, St. Louis and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Cardinals contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have won in five, or 33.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win two times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (177 total), St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule