The NBA Playoffs will see the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks meet in the second round, with a decisive Game 6 coming up.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Miami shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 25-12 overall.

The Heat are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The 109.5 points per game the Heat score are only 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).

When Miami totals more than 113.1 points, it is 19-6.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

This season, New York has a 21-12 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 20th.

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, New York is 35-19.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Heat have fared better at home this season, posting 111.4 points per game, compared to 107.5 per game when playing on the road.

Miami is allowing 110.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.9 more points than it is allowing in road games (109.3).

In terms of three-pointers, the Heat have been equally balanced in home games and away from home this year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've put up a 36% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.9% mark in road games.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Knicks are averaging more points at home (117.3 per game) than away (114.8). And they are allowing less at home (113) than away (113.2).

New York is allowing fewer points at home (113 per game) than away (113.2).

This season the Knicks are collecting more assists at home (23.5 per game) than away (22.4).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee Jimmy Butler Questionable Shoulder Haywood Highsmith Questionable Knee Caleb Martin Questionable Back Tyler Herro Out Hand

Knicks Injuries