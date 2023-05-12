The Boston Red Sox (22-16) and St. Louis Cardinals (13-25) square off on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will give the nod to James Paxton versus the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright (0-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Over his one games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .364 against him. He has a 7.20 ERA and averages 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

Paxton has been named the starter for the Red Sox and will make his first start this season.

This will be the first start of the season for the 34-year-old left-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.

