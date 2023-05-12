Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox head into the first of a three-game series against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 45 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 116 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 11th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

St. Louis has scored 169 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.486 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Adam Wainwright will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, throwing five innings and giving up four earned runs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Home Adam Wainwright Spencer Turnbull 5/7/2023 Tigers W 12-6 Home Steven Matz Alex Faedo 5/8/2023 Cubs W 3-1 Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman 5/9/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon 5/10/2023 Cubs L 10-4 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele 5/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Adam Wainwright James Paxton 5/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Steven Matz Chris Sale 5/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Miles Mikolas Corey Kluber 5/15/2023 Brewers - Home Jack Flaherty Eric Lauer 5/16/2023 Brewers - Home Jordan Montgomery Wade Miley 5/17/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Corbin Burnes

