Player props can be found for Nikola Jokic and Deandre Ayton, among others, when the Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-110) 13.5 (-139) 9.5 (+110) 1.5 (+145)

The 24.5 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 6.0 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (30.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.7 less rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-115) 4.5 (-133) 6.5 (-133) 2.5 (-139)

The 25.5-point over/under for Jamal Murray on Tuesday is 5.5 higher than his season scoring average (20).

His rebounding average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Murray has collected 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday (6.5).

His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Tuesday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-105) 6.5 (+120) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (-128)

Tuesday's over/under for Aaron Gordon is 14.5 points, 1.8 fewer than his season average.

Gordon has collected 6.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Gordon averages three assists, 1.5 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Gordon's 0.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (-111) 8.5 (-105) 0.5 (-182)

Tuesday's prop bet for Ayton is 12.5 points, 5.5 fewer than his season average.

Ayton has grabbed 10 boards per game, 1.5 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Ayton's assist average -- 1.7 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (0.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (-125) 5.5 (+105) 8.5 (+115) 2.5 (-139)

The 31.5-point total set for Devin Booker on Tuesday is 3.7 more points than his season scoring average.

Booker has averaged 1.0 less rebound per game (4.5) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Booker has averaged 5.5 assists per game this year, 3.0 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (8.5).

Booker has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

