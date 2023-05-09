Celtics vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2. The matchup has an over/under of 213.5.
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-7.5
|213.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- In 65 of 82 games this season, Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 213.5 points.
- The average total in Boston's contests this year is 229.4, 15.9 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 75%.
76ers Betting Records & Stats
- Philadelphia has played 57 games this season that have had more than 213.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Philadelphia's outings this season is 226.1, 12.6 more points than this game's point total.
- Philadelphia has gone 48-34-0 ATS this year.
- The 76ers have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (48%) in those games.
- Philadelphia has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by +240 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Philadelphia has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 213.5
|% of Games Over 213.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|65
|79.3%
|117.9
|233.1
|111.4
|222.3
|227.8
|76ers
|57
|69.5%
|115.2
|233.1
|110.9
|222.3
|224.2
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their past 10 contests.
- The Celtics have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 contests.
- At home, Boston sports a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (22-19-0).
- The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.
- Boston has a 39-21 record against the spread and a 48-12 record overall when putting up more than 110.9 points.
Additional 76ers Insights & Trends
- Philadelphia is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.
- The 76ers have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
- Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). On the road, it is .561 (23-18-0).
- The 76ers score an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.
- Philadelphia has put together a 37-13 ATS record and a 43-7 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|18-20
|43-39
|76ers
|48-34
|3-0
|47-35
Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Celtics
|76ers
|117.9
|115.2
|4
|14
|39-21
|37-13
|48-12
|43-7
|111.4
|110.9
|4
|3
|35-16
|41-18
|41-10
|43-16
