The Chicago Cubs (17-18) host the St. Louis Cardinals (12-24) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Cubs will call on Jameson Taillon (0-2) against the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (2-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Cardinals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (0-2, 4.76 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (2-4, 6.29 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty (2-4) takes the mound first for the Cardinals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 6.29 ERA in 34 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering 10 earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 27-year-old has a 6.29 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .272 to his opponents.

Flaherty has registered one quality start this year.

Flaherty has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year heading into this game.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (0-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in three innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.76, a 5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.294 in four games this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.