Cardinals vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (17-18) and the St. Louis Cardinals (12-24) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs taking home the win. Game time is at 7:40 PM on May 9.
The probable pitchers are Jameson Taillon (0-2) for the Cubs and Jack Flaherty (2-4) for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-4.
- When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 matchups.
- The Cardinals have been victorious in three, or 23.1%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, St. Louis has been victorious two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- St. Louis scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (159 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 4
|Angels
|L 11-7
|Jack Flaherty vs Griffin Canning
|May 5
|Tigers
|L 5-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Matthew Boyd
|May 6
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Adam Wainwright vs Spencer Turnbull
|May 7
|Tigers
|W 12-6
|Steven Matz vs Alex Faedo
|May 8
|@ Cubs
|W 3-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Marcus Stroman
|May 9
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Jameson Taillon
|May 10
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Steele
|May 12
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Chris Sale
|May 13
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Steven Matz vs Corey Kluber
|May 14
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Tanner Houck
|May 15
|Brewers
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Eric Lauer
