Nolan Gorman -- .129 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has five doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .255.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.

In 61.3% of his 31 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (19.4%), leaving the park in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (38.7%), with two or more RBI in six of them (19.4%).

In nine of 31 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings