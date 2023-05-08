Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Nolan Gorman -- .129 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has five doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .255.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
- In 61.3% of his 31 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (19.4%), leaving the park in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (38.7%), with two or more RBI in six of them (19.4%).
- In nine of 31 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|11 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.22).
- The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.8 per game).
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.18), 19th in WHIP (1.089), and 38th in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
