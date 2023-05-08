The Los Angeles Lakers are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 118 - Warriors 116

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 2.5)

Lakers (- 2.5) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



The Warriors (39-42-1 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 1.2% less often than the Lakers (40-39-3) this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Golden State is 9-11 against the spread compared to the 13-14-1 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Golden State and its opponents are more successful (54.9% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (52.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 20-11, while the Warriors are 7-17 as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

With 117.2 points per game on offense, Los Angeles ranks sixth in the NBA. At the other end, it gives up 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA with 25.3 dimes per contest.

This year, the Lakers are sinking 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.6% (24th-ranked) from downtown.

Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers and 35.1% from three-point land this season. Of the team's buckets, 74.8% are two-pointers and 25.2% are threes.

Warriors Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Golden State is second-best in the NBA on offense (118.9 points scored per game) and ranked 21st defensively (117.1 points allowed).

The Warriors are best in the NBA in assists (29.8 per game) in 2022-23.

The Warriors are the best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (16.6 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (38.5%).

Golden State attempts 52.1% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 47.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 61.5% of Golden State's buckets are 2-pointers, and 38.5% are 3-pointers.

