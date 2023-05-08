Monday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (17-17) against the St. Louis Cardinals (11-24) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:40 PM on May 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (2-2) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (1-1) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have come away with two wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a mark of 2-7 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (156 total runs).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule