Cardinals vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 8
Monday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (17-17) against the St. Louis Cardinals (11-24) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:40 PM on May 8.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (2-2) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (1-1) will get the nod for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 4, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 7 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.
- The Cardinals have come away with two wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- St. Louis has a mark of 2-7 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (156 total runs).
- Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Miles Mikolas vs -
|May 4
|Angels
|L 11-7
|Jack Flaherty vs Griffin Canning
|May 5
|Tigers
|L 5-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Matthew Boyd
|May 6
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Adam Wainwright vs Spencer Turnbull
|May 7
|Tigers
|W 12-6
|Steven Matz vs Alex Faedo
|May 8
|@ Cubs
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Marcus Stroman
|May 9
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Jameson Taillon
|May 10
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Steele
|May 12
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Chris Sale
|May 13
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Steven Matz vs Corey Kluber
|May 14
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Tanner Houck
