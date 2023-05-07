Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Tigers - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nolan Arenado (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Tigers.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is hitting .241 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Arenado has gotten a hit in 22 of 33 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (27.3%).
- He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (27.3%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (15.2%).
- In 12 games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|12 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 46 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Faedo makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 27-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
