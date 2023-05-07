Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Tigers - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Sunday, Lars Nootbaar (.351 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, six walks and three RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Tigers.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .304 with two doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.
- In 12 of 20 games this year (60.0%) Nootbaar has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year, Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this year (45.0%), including one multi-run game.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (46 total, 1.4 per game).
- Faedo will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
