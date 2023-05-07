The St. Louis Cardinals host the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Javier Baez and others in this game.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Steven Matz Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Matz Stats

Steven Matz (0-4) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his seventh start of the season.

Matz has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

In six starts, Matz has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

Matz Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels May. 2 5.0 6 4 4 4 2 at Giants Apr. 26 4.0 6 2 2 3 3 at Mariners Apr. 21 5.1 4 4 4 7 2 vs. Pirates Apr. 15 5.2 3 2 2 6 5 at Rockies Apr. 10 5.2 9 6 6 4 2

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 14 doubles, four home runs, 18 walks and 16 RBI (39 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .302/.396/.504 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 5 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Angels May. 4 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Angels May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Tommy Edman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Edman Stats

Tommy Edman has four doubles, a triple, five home runs, 12 walks and 13 RBI (26 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashed .255/.339/.461 so far this year.

Edman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 6 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 4 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Angels May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Báez Stats

Baez has collected 28 hits with five doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 15 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .259/.325/.389 slash line so far this season.

Baez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Mets May. 4 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 3 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has two doubles, two triples, three home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI (34 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a .270/.319/.389 slash line so far this season.

Greene enters this game looking to extend his 10-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 6 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Cardinals May. 5 1-for-2 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Mets May. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Mets May. 3 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets May. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

