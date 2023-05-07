Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers take on Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Cardinals (-200). The matchup's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -200 +165 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games. St. Louis' last four games have gone over the total, and the average over/under during that stretch was 8.2.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won eight of the 19 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (42.1%).

St. Louis has gone 1-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Cardinals a 66.7% chance to win.

In the 34 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for St. Louis, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-16-1).

The Cardinals have had a run line set for just one game this season, and they did not cover.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-13 5-11 7-7 3-16 7-19 3-4

