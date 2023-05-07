Andrew Knizner -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on May 7 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is hitting .171 with a home run and two walks.

Knizner has a base hit in six of 12 games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Knizner has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings