On Saturday, Willson Contreras (coming off going 1-for-5) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Turnbull. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .271 with nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • Contreras has had a hit in 18 of 31 games this year (58.1%), including multiple hits 11 times (35.5%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 31 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in 11 games this season (35.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this year (38.7%), including three games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 44 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Turnbull (1-4 with a 6.84 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.84, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
