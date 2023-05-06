Paul Goldschmidt -- with a slugging percentage of .690 in his past 10 games, including nine extra-base hits -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on May 6 at 2:15 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-5 with two doubles) against the Tigers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .923, fueled by an OBP of .403 to go with a slugging percentage of .520. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 19th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 24 of 32 games this year (75.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (37.5%).

In 9.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 11 games this season (34.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.6%).

He has scored in 13 of 32 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings