Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Tigers - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul Goldschmidt -- with a slugging percentage of .690 in his past 10 games, including nine extra-base hits -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on May 6 at 2:15 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-5 with two doubles) against the Tigers.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .923, fueled by an OBP of .403 to go with a slugging percentage of .520. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 19th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 24 of 32 games this year (75.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (37.5%).
- In 9.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 11 games this season (34.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.6%).
- He has scored in 13 of 32 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (44 total, 1.4 per game).
- Turnbull makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.84 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.84 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing batters.
