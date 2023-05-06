Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Tigers - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the hill, on May 6 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is batting .242 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Arenado has had a hit in 21 of 32 games this year (65.6%), including multiple hits nine times (28.1%).
- In 32 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In eight games this year (25.0%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 11 of 32 games (34.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|11 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.4 per game).
- Turnbull gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.84 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 6.84 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
