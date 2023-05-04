After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Griffin Canning) at 1:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .265 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%), including 10 multi-hit games (34.5%).

He has homered in just one game this season.

In 10 games this season, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (34.5%), including three games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings