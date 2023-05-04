2023 Wells Fargo Championship Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Watch the opening round on Thursday, May 4, as competitors take the links at the 7,538-yard, par-71 Quail Hollow Club for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, trying for a share of a $20M purse. Max Homa is the defending champion at the event.
Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
How to Watch the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship
- Start Time: 6:50 AM ET
- Venue: Quail Hollow Club
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,538 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel, CBS
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel, CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
Wells Fargo Championship Top-Ranked Participants
|World Rank
|Rory McIlroy
|3rd
|Patrick Cantlay
|4th
|Xander Schauffele
|5th
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|6th
|Max Homa
|7th
Want to place a bet on the Wells Fargo Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Wells Fargo Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|1:05 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa
|7:34 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Matthew Fitzpatrick
|7:23 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay
|12:54 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley
|1:16 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Sam Burns, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry
|7:45 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Corey Conners, Harris English, Tony Finau
|1:27 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Tyrrell Hatton, Trey Mullinax, Si Woo Kim
|8:18 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Davis Riley, Lucas Glover, Sung-Jae Im
|12:32 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Eric Cole, Tommy Fleetwood, Alexander Noren
|7:12 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Denny McCarthy, Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.