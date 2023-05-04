Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt and his .600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Angels Player Props
|Cardinals vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Angels Odds
|Cardinals vs Angels Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Angels
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.396), slugging percentage (.496) and OPS (.891) this season.
- He ranks 29th in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 30 games this year, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.
- In 10.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3%.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (16.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 30 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Angels are sending Canning (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, April 26, the righty went five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.