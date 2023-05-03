The St. Louis Cardinals (10-20) carry a four-game losing streak into a contest versus the Los Angeles Angels (16-14), at 7:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (4-0) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (1-1) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Cardinals vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (4-0, 1.85 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (1-1, 5.97 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals will send Mikolas (1-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.97 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.97, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing batters have a .333 batting average against him.

Mikolas has collected one quality start this year.

Mikolas will try to build on a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per outing).

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

The Angels' Ohtani (4-0) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Thursday, when he threw six innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing three hits to the Oakland Athletics.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 1.85 and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .102 in six games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.85), sixth in WHIP (.824), and fifth in K/9 (12.2).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.