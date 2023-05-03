Wednesday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (10-20) and the Los Angeles Angels (16-14) squaring off at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on May 3.

The Angels will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (4-0) versus the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (1-1).

Cardinals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (18.2%) in those games.

This year, St. Louis has won one of seven games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (124 total), St. Louis is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Schedule