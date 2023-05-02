Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Tommy Edman (batting .321 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Dodgers.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .267.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- In 14 of 27 games this season (51.9%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (25.9%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.8%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In six games this year, Edman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year (10 of 27), with two or more runs three times (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels' 3.91 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, one per game).
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 3.16 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.