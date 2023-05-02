Taylor Motter is available when the St. Louis Cardinals battle Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 2, when he went 1-for-2 against the Diamondbacks.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

  • Motter is batting .222 with two doubles and two walks.
  • Motter has a base hit in four of seven games played this season (57.1%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Motter has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.91).
  • The Angels give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, one per game).
  • Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.16, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .212 batting average against him.
