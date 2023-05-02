Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .914, fueled by an OBP of .405 to go with a slugging percentage of .509. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 21 of 28 games this season (75.0%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (35.7%).
- In 10.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this year (10 of 28), with more than one RBI four times (14.3%).
- In 12 of 28 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, one per game).
- The Angels will send Sandoval (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
