Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.140 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is hitting .239 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Arenado has had a hit in 19 of 28 games this season (67.9%), including multiple hits seven times (25.0%).
- In 28 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In nine games this year (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels' 3.91 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 28 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Sandoval (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.16 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.16, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
