Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .387 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on May 2 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is batting .254 with four doubles and three walks.
  • Carlson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 over the course of his last games.
  • In 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%) Carlson has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.0%).
  • In 20 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • In four games this year, Carlson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (35.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 9
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 28 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Sandoval (2-1) takes the mound for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.16 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
