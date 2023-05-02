Cardinals vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 2
Tuesday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (10-19) versus the Los Angeles Angels (15-14) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on May 2.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-3) to the mound, while Patrick Sandoval (2-1) will get the nod for the Angels.
Cardinals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cardinals vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Angels 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Angels Player Props
|Cardinals vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Angels
|Cardinals vs Angels Odds
Cardinals Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored just once and won that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have won eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season St. Louis has won six of its 13 games, or 46.2%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.
- St. Louis has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 123 (4.2 per game).
- The Cardinals' 4.35 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 26
|@ Giants
|L 7-3
|Steven Matz vs Anthony DeSclafani
|April 27
|@ Giants
|W 6-0
|Miles Mikolas vs Logan Webb
|April 28
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Jack Flaherty vs Dustin May
|April 29
|@ Dodgers
|L 1-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 30
|@ Dodgers
|L 6-3
|Jake Woodford vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 2
|Angels
|-
|Steven Matz vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 3
|Angels
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Shohei Ohtani
|May 4
|Angels
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Griffin Canning
|May 5
|Tigers
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Matthew Boyd
|May 6
|Tigers
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Spencer Turnbull
|May 7
|Tigers
|-
|Steven Matz vs Michael Lorenzen
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.