Tuesday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (10-19) versus the Los Angeles Angels (15-14) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on May 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-3) to the mound, while Patrick Sandoval (2-1) will get the nod for the Angels.

Cardinals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored just once and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have won eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season St. Louis has won six of its 13 games, or 46.2%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

St. Louis has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 123 (4.2 per game).

The Cardinals' 4.35 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule