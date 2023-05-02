The Toronto Blue Jays (18-11) will look to Bo Bichette, currently on a two-game homer streak, when they square off against the Boston Red Sox (16-14) and Alex Verdugo, who has also homered in two consecutive games. It starts at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Fenway Park.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi (4-0, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Tanner Houck (3-1, 4.50 ERA).

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (4-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-1, 4.50 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

Kikuchi (4-0) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 31-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 3.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .240.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Kikuchi will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

During five games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.

Houck heads into the matchup with one quality start under his belt this year.

Houck will try to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

