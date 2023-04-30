2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
After three rounds of play at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Tony Finau is in the lead (-120), shooting a 19-under 194.
Mexico Open at Vidanta Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 10:35 AM ET
- Venue: Vidanta Vallarta
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,456 yards
Mexico Open at Vidanta Best Odds to Win
Tony Finau
- Tee Time: 12:47 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-19)
- Odds to Win: -120
Finau Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-6
|7
|1
|4th
|Round 2
|64
|-7
|8
|1
|1st
|Round 3
|65
|-6
|7
|1
|3rd
Jon Rahm
- Tee Time: 12:47 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-17)
- Odds to Win: +165
Rahm Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-4
|6
|2
|14th
|Round 2
|68
|-3
|5
|2
|26th
|Round 3
|61
|-10
|10
|0
|1st
Akshay Bhatia
- Tee Time: 12:47 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-17)
- Odds to Win: +900
Bhatia Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-3
|5
|2
|31st
|Round 2
|65
|-6
|5
|1
|5th
|Round 3
|63
|-8
|8
|2
|2nd
Brandon Wu
- Tee Time: 12:36 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-16)
- Odds to Win: +1800
Wu Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-5
|7
|2
|9th
|Round 2
|64
|-7
|8
|1
|1st
|Round 3
|67
|-4
|5
|1
|10th
Beau Hossler
- Tee Time: 11:41 AM ET
- Current Rank: 17th (-8)
- Odds to Win: +4500
Hossler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-4
|7
|3
|14th
|Round 2
|68
|-3
|5
|2
|26th
|Round 3
|70
|-1
|3
|2
|38th
Mexico Open at Vidanta Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Ben Martin
|30th (-6)
|+4500
|Taylor Pendrith
|30th (-6)
|+6000
|Stephan Jaeger
|23rd (-7)
|+9000
|Will Gordon
|5th (-13)
|+12500
|Estanislao Goya
|61st (-2)
|+15000
|Chez Reavie
|56th (-3)
|+20000
|Trevor Werbylo
|30th (-6)
|+20000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|46th (-5)
|+20000
|Greyson Sigg
|30th (-6)
|+25000
|Alejandro Tosti
|30th (-6)
|+25000
