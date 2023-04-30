Paul Goldschmidt and Max Muncy are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off at Dodger Stadium on Sunday (beginning at 4:10 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 32 hits with 10 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .308/.410/.519 slash line so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 1 at Giants Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Apr. 26 4-for-5 2 2 2 11 0 at Giants Apr. 25 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

Tommy Edman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Edman Stats

Tommy Edman has 22 hits with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.358/.470 on the season.

Edman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Apr. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Giants Apr. 25 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Giants Apr. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Noah Syndergaard Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Syndergaard Stats

Noah Syndergaard (0-3) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his sixth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in five starts this season.

Syndergaard has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

Syndergaard Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Apr. 25 4.0 9 7 7 2 0 vs. Mets Apr. 19 6.0 5 2 2 2 2 vs. Cubs Apr. 14 6.0 6 3 3 9 2 at Diamondbacks Apr. 8 4.0 8 6 6 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 2 6.0 4 1 1 6 0

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Muncy Stats

Muncy has 19 hits with a double, 11 home runs, 23 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .250/.430/.697 so far this year.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 1 2 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 22 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 at Cubs Apr. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has six doubles, four home runs, 15 walks and nine RBI (33 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashed .303/.384/.468 on the year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Apr. 28 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Apr. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Pirates Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

