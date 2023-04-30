How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Colorado Avalanche take on the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, April 30, starting at 9:30 PM ET and brodcast on TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet. The teams are tied up 3-3 in the series.
You can tune in to watch the Avalanche attempt to knock off the the Kraken on TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/28/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|4-1 COL
|4/26/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 SEA
|4/24/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|3-2 (F/OT) SEA
|4/22/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|6-4 COL
|4/20/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
- The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (274 total, 3.3 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 32 goals over that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49.1%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken concede 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.
- The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Kraken are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
