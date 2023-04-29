Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willson Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .636 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on April 29 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .263.
- In 52.0% of his games this year (13 of 25), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (32.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 25 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Contreras has driven in a run in nine games this season (36.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 32.0% of his games this season (eight of 25), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (30.8%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.72 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.32 ERA ranks 14th, .871 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
