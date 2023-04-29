The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.356 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Dodgers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .917, fueled by an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .510. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 34th in slugging.

In 19 of 26 games this year (73.1%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (38.5%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (11.5%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this season (38.5%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (15.4%) he had two or more.

In 46.2% of his games this year (12 of 26), he has scored, and in five of those games (19.2%) he has scored more than once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings