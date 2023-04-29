The St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is hitting .244 with a double, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • In eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), Nootbaar has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Nootbaar has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In seven of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
  • The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (4-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 2.32 ERA ranks 14th, .871 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
