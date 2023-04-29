The Los Angeles Dodgers (14-13) will look to Max Muncy when they host Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-17) at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, April 29. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +120 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run total is set for the game.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (4-1, 2.32 ERA) vs Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-3, 3.81 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 25 times and won 13, or 52%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a record of 9-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (47.4% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Cardinals have come away with two wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cardinals have won one of four games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win NL Central +240 - 2nd

