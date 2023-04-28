Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Paul DeJong At The Plate (2022)
- DeJong hit .152 with nine doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
- DeJong picked up at least one hit 25 times last year in 78 games played (32.1%), including multiple hits on five occasions (6.4%).
- He took the pitcher deep in 7.7% of his games last season (78 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.5% of his trips to home plate.
- DeJong drove in a run in 13 games last year out of 78 (16.7%), including multiple RBIs in 9.0% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- He scored a run in 14 of 78 games last year (17.9%), including four multi-run games (5.1%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.161
|AVG
|.145
|.284
|OBP
|.203
|.290
|SLG
|.274
|8
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|35/14
|K/BB
|44/7
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|13 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (30.8%)
|2 (5.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (7.7%)
|5 (12.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (23.1%)
|2 (5.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (10.3%)
|4 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (23.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- May (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.07 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.07), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 78th in K/9 (5.8) among pitchers who qualify.
