The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Giants.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

Dustin May TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 24 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .289 with 11 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 18 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In five games this season, he has gone deep (20.8%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 45.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In six of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

