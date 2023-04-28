Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dustin May and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Giants.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 24 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .289 with 11 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Gorman has picked up a hit in 18 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (20.8%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 45.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In six of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.2 per game).
- May makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.07), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 78th in K/9 (5.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
