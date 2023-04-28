The New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes meet Friday for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Hurricanes are up 3-2 in the series.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
  • Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/25/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 3-2 NYI
4/23/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-2 CAR
4/21/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-1 NYI
4/19/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 4-3 (F/OT) CAR
4/17/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR

Islanders Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
  • The Islanders rank 22nd in the league with 242 goals scored (3.0 per game).
  • In the last 10 games, the Islanders are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 31 goals over that span.

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Brock Nelson 82 36 39 75 40 48 47.2%
Bo Horvat 79 38 32 70 37 38 56.9%
Mathew Barzal 58 14 37 51 68 48 35.6%
Anders Lee 82 28 22 50 35 25 54%
Noah Dobson 78 13 36 49 49 39 -

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes give up 2.6 goals per game (210 in total), the second-fewest in the league.
  • With 262 goals (3.2 per game), the Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 29 goals over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

