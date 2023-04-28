Brendan Donovan -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the mound, on April 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Dustin May

Dustin May TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has three doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .253.

Donovan has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (14.3%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 21 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

