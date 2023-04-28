The Seattle Kraken are on their home ice at Climate Pledge Arena to play the Colorado Avalanche for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 28, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet. The Kraken hold a 3-2 edge in the series. The Kraken are underdogs (+135) against the Avalanche (-155).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to secure the win in Friday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+135)

Kraken (+135) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.7)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche (51-24-7 overall) have a 15-8-23 record in games that have required overtime.

Colorado is 17-9-5 (39 points) in its 31 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Avalanche recorded just one goal, they went 2-2-3 (seven points).

Colorado has scored two goals in 16 games this season (3-11-2 record, eight points).

The Avalanche are 47-9-3 in the 59 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 97 points).

In the 36 games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 23-10-3 to record 49 points.

In the 49 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 33-12-4 (70 points).

The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in 34 games. The Avalanche finished 17-14-3 in those contests (37 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 46-28-8 record this season and are 10-8-18 in games that have gone to overtime.

Seattle has earned 40 points (18-8-4) in its 30 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken registered only one goal in 12 games and they've earned two points (0-10-2) in those contests.

Seattle has four points (1-10-2) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Kraken have earned 100 points in their 59 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 31 games has a record of 20-8-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 35-18-4 (74 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 27 games, going 12-12-3 to register 27 points.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

