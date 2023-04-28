The Colorado Avalanche go on the road to square off with the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 28, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet. The Kraken have a 3-2 lead in the series.

You can follow the action on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet to see the Avalanche play the Kraken.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/26/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 SEA 4/24/2023 Kraken Avalanche 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 4/22/2023 Kraken Avalanche 6-4 COL 4/20/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 COL 4/18/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-1 SEA

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.

The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the league (274 total, 3.3 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49.1% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8% Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken allow 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.

The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Kraken are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 32 goals over that span.

Kraken Key Players