On Thursday, Tommy Edman (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is batting .267 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 69th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
  • Edman has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 23 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.1% of those games.
  • Looking at the 23 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (17.4%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In five games this year, Edman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season (eight of 23), with two or more runs three times (13.0%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.39).
  • The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Webb gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.28), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 16th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
