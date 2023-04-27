The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.316 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman leads St. Louis with 23 hits, batting .295 this season with 11 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is eighth in slugging.
  • In 73.9% of his 23 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gorman has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (47.8%), with two or more RBI in six of them (26.1%).
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (26.1%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.39 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Webb (1-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.28), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 16th in K/9 (10.6).
