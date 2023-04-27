Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023
After batting .167 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Logan Webb) at 3:45 PM ET on Thursday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Giants.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is hitting .234 with three doubles and three walks.
- Carlson has picked up a hit in 43.8% of his 16 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.8% of those games.
- In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Carlson has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in six games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 32 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.28), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 16th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
