Tommy Edman and LaMonte Wade Jr hit the field when the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants meet on Thursday at Oracle Park.

Cardinals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 30 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 78 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

St. Louis has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 111 (4.4 per game).

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .341 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.

St. Louis has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.460 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (0-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

Mikolas has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Mikolas will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Mariners L 5-4 Away Miles Mikolas Luis Castillo 4/23/2023 Mariners W 7-3 Away Jack Flaherty Chris Flexen 4/24/2023 Giants L 4-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Alex Cobb 4/25/2023 Giants L 5-4 Away Jake Woodford John Brebbia 4/26/2023 Giants L 7-3 Away Steven Matz Anthony DeSclafani 4/27/2023 Giants - Away Miles Mikolas Logan Webb 4/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Jack Flaherty Dustin May 4/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Jordan Montgomery Clayton Kershaw 4/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Jake Woodford Noah Syndergaard 5/2/2023 Angels - Home Steven Matz Griffin Canning 5/3/2023 Angels - Home Miles Mikolas Patrick Sandoval

