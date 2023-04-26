Paul Goldschmidt -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 103 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 26 at 9:45 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .437. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 79th in slugging.

In 73.9% of his 23 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In 23 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Goldschmidt has an RBI in eight of 23 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

In 43.5% of his games this year (10 of 23), he has scored, and in four of those games (17.4%) he has scored more than once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

