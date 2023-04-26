Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul Goldschmidt -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 103 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 26 at 9:45 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Giants.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .437. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 79th in slugging.
- In 73.9% of his 23 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In 23 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Goldschmidt has an RBI in eight of 23 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In 43.5% of his games this year (10 of 23), he has scored, and in four of those games (17.4%) he has scored more than once.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- DeSclafani (1-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.63), 11th in WHIP (.875), and 44th in K/9 (7.9) among pitchers who qualify.
